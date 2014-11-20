NHTSA to Chrysler's Marchionne: get act in gear on Jeep recall fix

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 20 Chrysler Group LLC Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne was sent a stern letter on Thursday
from U.S. regulators to speed up repairs of recalled Jeep SUVs
that face a heightened fire risk, a government executive said.
David Friedman, deputy director of the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration, was asked by reporters if he was
satisfied with Chrysler's performance in adding trailer hitches
to affected Jeep SUVs to protect them in lower speed rear-end
crashes.
"No. In fact, this morning I sent a letter to the chairman
and CEO of Chrysler telling them they have to get their act in
gear. They have to make sure they're getting those parts in the
hands of consumers," Friedman said.
Chrysler is a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
.
