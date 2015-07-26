U.S. auto safety regulator to fine Fiat Chrysler $105 mln -report

MILAN, July 26 U.S. authorities are close to
imposing a record $105 million fine on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
for recall lapses covering millions of vehicles, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday citing people familiar
with the matter.
A settlement could be unveiled as early as Monday and Fiat
Chrysler will have an opportunity to recoup some of the
penalties if it meets certain conditions, the newspaper said.
In some cases, the automaker will agree to repurchase
recalled vehicles.
Fiat Chrysler declined to comment.
As part of the settlement, the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration (NHTSA) is also expected to assign the
Italian-U.S. company an independent monitor to audit its recall
processes for an extended period.
In early July, the head of the NHTSA said it would move
quickly to take action in response to Fiat Chrysler's handling
of recalls involving up to 11 million vehicles.
Among them are nearly 1.6 million Jeep vehicles recalled in
2013 because of fuel tanks that could rupture and cause a fire.
The automaker risked more than $700 million in fines.
On Friday, Fiat Chrysler announced it would recall 1.4
million vehicles in the United States to install software to
prevent hackers from gaining remote control of the engine,
steering and other systems.
Those vehicles are not included in the settlement.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Jason Neely)