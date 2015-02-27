Fiat Chrysler says recalling about 467,500 SUVs worldwide

DETROIT Feb 27 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Friday it will recall about 467,500 SUVs globally in order to fix a fuel-pump issue that could cause engine stall.

The U.S. arm of FCA says it is not aware of any crashes or injuries linked to this issue. Affected vehicles are the Dodge Durango from model years 2011 and 2012 and the Jeep Grand Cherokee diesel versions from 2011 model year sold outside North America. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)