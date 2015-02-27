版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 27日 星期五 23:22 BJT

CORRECTED-Fiat Chrysler says recalling about 467,500 SUVs worldwide

(Corrects model years for Durango)

DETROIT Feb 27 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Friday it will recall about 467,500 SUVs globally in order to fix a fuel-pump issue that could cause engine stall.

The U.S. arm of FCA says it is not aware of any crashes or injuries linked to this issue. Affected vehicles are the Dodge Durango from model years 2012 and 2013 and the Jeep Grand Cherokee diesel versions from 2011 model year sold outside North America. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐