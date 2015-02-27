CORRECTED-Fiat Chrysler says recalling about 467,500 SUVs worldwide

BRIEF-GDI Integrated Facility Services posts Q1 revenues of $243.3 million
* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. releases strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
(Corrects model years for Durango)
DETROIT Feb 27 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Friday it will recall about 467,500 SUVs globally in order to fix a fuel-pump issue that could cause engine stall.
The U.S. arm of FCA says it is not aware of any crashes or injuries linked to this issue. Affected vehicles are the Dodge Durango from model years 2012 and 2013 and the Jeep Grand Cherokee diesel versions from 2011 model year sold outside North America. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Harmony merger corp says expects to report a net loss of about $182,000 for quarter ended march 31, 2017 versus net loss of $156,000
* Senvest capital reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017