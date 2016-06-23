Fiat Chrysler recalls 13,000 Maserati cars for rollaway issue

| WASHINGTON, June 23
NV's Maserati unit is recalling 13,092 2014
Quattroporte and Ghibli luxury cars in the United States because
they may roll away after drivers mistakenly believe they have
engaged the vehicles in 'park' mode, documents posted on a
government website Thursday showed.
In April, Fiat Chrysler recalled 1.1 million vehicles
worldwide over the same issue, including the 2012-2014 Dodge
Charger and Chrysler 300 sedans and 2014-2015 Jeep Grand
Cherokee sport utility vehicles, over a confusing gear shift
lever.
The earlier recall was linked to 41 injuries, 212 crashes
and 308 reports of property damage, and came after the U.S.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened an
investigation in August into the issue and upgraded the probe in
February.
Maserati North America said in documents posted with NHTSA
it was unaware of any injuries or crashes linked to the issue.
The company said it received an inquiry from NHTSA in
February about the use of the shifter that was under government
investigation in other Fiat Chrysler vehicles.
Maserati told NHTSA it had received no complaints of
vehicles rolling away.
The agency told Maserati on May 24 that it believed Fiat
Chrysler should recall the vehicles posing the same rollaway
potential as the vehicles recalled in April. Maserati agreed to
the recall on June 1 but it wasn't made public by NHTSA until
Thursday.
Maserati is investigating whether a software re-flash will
fix the problem and hopes to have the fix ready later this year.
Fiat Chrysler said on Wednesday it was speeding up its
software fix for 1.1 million recalled vehicles for rollaway
risks, like the recalled Jeep Grand Cherokee that was involved
in the death of "Star Trek" actor Anton Yelchin.
Yelchin, 27, was killed when his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
rolled away and pinned him against a fence and mailbox in Los
Angeles, police said on Sunday. Police haven't determined if the
recall defect was to blame for his death.
