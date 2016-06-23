UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler sees first software fixes for recalled Jeeps this month

(Adds comments from Jeep brand CEO)
By Bernie Woodall and David Shepardson
CHELSEA, Mich./WASHINGTON, June 23
upgrades for 1.1 million Jeep vehicles that were recalled for
rollaway risks, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee, will be
available by the end of this month, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
NV's chief of Jeep brand Mike Manley said
Thursday.
A 2015 Grand Cherokee was recently involved in the death of
actor Anton Yelchin.
"We are going to be rolling out the recall (fix) before the
end of this month," Manley said.
The upgraded software includes an "auto park" feature that
eliminates the possibility of the driver inadvertently failing
to place the transmission into park prior to exiting the
vehicle, according to a document sent to dealers first reported
by the automotive website Jalopnik.
Manley said the company was conducting a "thorough
investigation" of the Yelchin incident but did not estimate when
such a probe would be completed. Los Angeles police and U.S.
safety officials are also conducting their own investigations.
He said that Jeep engineers are hoping to inspect the 2015
Grand Cherokee involved in the death of Yelchin, who appeared in
the movie "Star Trek."
"We have not been able to but will as soon as possible carry
out a full investigation. Until that stage, obviously, there's a
huge amount of speculation of what may or may not have happened.
I'm not entirely sure that' useful at this moment."
Yelchin was killed when his SUV rolled backward in the steep
driveway of his Los Angeles home and pinned him against a brick
wall and a fence.
The problem of vehicles rolling away when they are not
supposed to compounded for FCA on Thursday when its Maserati
brand recalled 13,092 Quattroporte and Ghibli luxury cars in the
United States for issues similar to the Jeep recalls.
The Maserati models, U.S. safety officials said, were
recalled because they may roll away after drivers mistakenly
believe they have engaged the vehicles in park mode.
In April, Fiat Chrysler recalled 1.1 million vehicles
worldwide over the same issue, including the 2012-2014 Dodge
Charger and Chrysler 300 sedans and 2014-2015 Jeep Grand
Cherokee SUVs.
FCA officials did not immediately respond to questions about
whether the Maserati recall covers any vehicles outside the
United States.
The earlier recall was linked to 41 injuries, 212 crashes
and 308 reports of property damage, and came after the U.S.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened an
investigation in August into the issue and upgraded the probe in
February.
Maserati North America said in documents posted with NHTSA
it was unaware of any injuries or crashes linked to the issue.
Maserati is investigating whether a software re-flash will
fix the problem and hopes to have the fix ready later this year.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Cynthia Osterman)