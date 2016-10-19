FCA recalling 310,800 vehicles including Jeep Wrangler SUVs

DETROIT Oct 19 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles <FCAU.N > is recalling about 310,800 vehicles in two separate recalls involving Jeep Wrangler SUVs, Ram heavy duty pickup trucks and Dodge Charger sedans, the company said on Wednesday.

The largest recall is for 225,000 new-model Jeep Wrangler SUVs because of sensor wiring that may malfunction and keep air bags from deploying, the company said.

Wrangler SUVs affected are from the 2016 and 2017 model years made from June 16, 2015 to Aug. 14, 2016, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The 2017 model-year Wranglers are still with the company, FCA said.

FCA said there have been no reported injuries, crashes or consumer complaints due to the possible defect, and that company staff discovered the malfunction during its own routine testing.

U.S. safety regulators said that in certain types of crashes, front air bags and seat belt tighteners will not activate, increasing risk of injury.

Consumers will be advised by FCA to schedule appointments with FCA dealers who will reroute the wiring at no charge.

Of the affected Wranglers, about 183,000 are in the United States, about 18,000 in Canada, about 3,100 in Mexico and another 21,000 in several markets outside of North America.

In a separate action, FCA is recalling about 86,000 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks, 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs from model years 2007 through 2013 as well as model years 2011 to 2014 Dodge Charger Pursuit sedans.

The affected vehicles have alternators that may be subject to premature diode wear that could increase the potential of engine stalls or engine fires.

One person sustained a minor injury related to this issue, FCA said.

In this recall, about 75,000 are in the United States, about 10,100 in Canada, about 1,100 in Mexico and about 100 outside of North America, FCA said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Frances Kerry)