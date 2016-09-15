UPDATE 3-Fiat Chrysler recalling 1.9 million cars for new air bag defect

(Adds detail, analyst quote)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
said on Thursday it is recalling 1.9 million vehicles
worldwide for an air bag defect linked to three deaths and five
injuries.
It is the latest in a series of large-scale air bag recalls,
as the auto industry grapples with a widening array of problems
from potentially unstable inflators to bad software.
The Fiat Chrysler recall involves non-deployment of air bags
and seat-belt pretensioners in some crashes. It affects 1.4
million U.S. vehicles sold between 2010 and 2014, including the
Chrysler Sebring, 200, Dodge Caliber, Avenger, Jeep Patriot and
Compass SUVs.
"There is a hypersensitivity now in the industry to vehicle
safety," said Scott Upham, of Valient Market Research.
Automakers continue to tweak air bag software, he said, noting
that there is "a fine line between telling the bag when to
deploy or not" in some situations.
Last week, General Motors Co said it would recall
nearly 4.3 million vehicles worldwide due to a software defect
that can prevent air bags from deploying, a flaw already linked
to one death and three injuries. That defect is similar but not
identical to the Fiat Chrysler issue.
Fiat Chrysler said the problem occurred when vehicles
equipped with a particular control module and specific front
impact sensor wiring are involved in certain collisions.
GM said in its recall that the module that controls air bag
deployment has a software defect that may prevent frontal air
bags from deploying in certain "rare circumstances."
Fiat Chrysler said it no longer uses the occupant restraint
controllers or wire routing design. The notice did not say when
it will begin recall repairs, which spokesman Eric Mayne said
the automaker is "finalizing."
Automakers and the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration have been grappling with numerous recall issues.
In February, Continental Automotive Systems said
it supplied potentially defective air bag control units to 5
million vehicles built over a five-year period. It said the
units may fail and air bags may not deploy in a crash or may
inadvertently deploy without warning.
In August, NHTSA said it was upgrading and expanding a probe
of more than 8 million air bag inflators made by ARC Automotive
Inc after a driver was killed in Canada when an inflator
ruptured in a Hyundai Motor Co vehicle.
In May, NHTSA said automakers will recall another 35 million
to 40 million Takata Corp air bag inflators that could
rupture and send deadly metal fragments flying. More than 100
million inflators worldwide have been deemed defective and are
linked to at least 14 deaths and 100 injuries.
In July 2015, NHTSA fined Fiat Chrysler $105 million for
mishandling nearly two dozen recall campaigns covering 11
million vehicles. In December, NHTSA separately fined the
automaker $70 million for failing to report vehicle crash deaths
and injuries since 2003.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)