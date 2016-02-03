Fiat Chrysler recalls Dodge Chargers to supply wheel chocks

Feb 3 Fiat Chrysler said it was recalling half a million Dodge Chargers worldwide to supply wheel chocks as there was a risk of these vehicles slipping off the jack when tires are being changed.

The recall covers 2011-2016 Dodge Chargers, and includes an estimated 441,578 vehicles sold in the United States.

Fiat said it was aware of three "minor" injuries related to the problem.

The company also said it would recall about 19,229 cars in Canada, 4,969 in Mexico and 38,947 outside the North American Free Trade Agreement region. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)