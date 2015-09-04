Fiat Chrysler US to recall 7,810 SUVs to prevent hacking

Sept 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's U.S. arm said on Friday it would recall 7,810 sport utility vehicles in the United States to update software for radios to prevent hacking.

The announcement by FCA US LLC, formerly Chrysler Group LLC, comes more than a month after the company recalled about 1.4 million vehicles in the United States for the software update.

Cybersecurity researchers used the Internet to turn off a car's engine as it drove, escalating concerns about the safety of Internet-connected vehicles.

FCA said on Friday that it was unaware of any injuries related to software exploitation. (bit.ly/1fZEM0O)

The recalled vehicles include 2015 Jeep Renegade SUVs equipped with 6.5-inch touchscreens.

FCA said that more than half of the recalled vehicles remain with dealers and will be serviced before they are sold. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)