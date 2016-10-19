Fiat Chrysler recalls vehicles in the U.S., Canada and Mexico

Oct 18 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
said it is recalling about 74,833 vehicles in the United States
to replace the alternators because of a problem that could
result in engine stall or a vehicle fire.
FCA US LLC, Fiat's U.S. arm, said on Tuesday that certain
alternators could have problems with the diodes, which could
lead to a short-circuit in the alternators and could result in
engine stall or vehicle fire.
The company said it was aware of a single potentially
related injury, but no accidents.
FCA said it is also recalling 10,077 vehicles in Canada,
1,088 in Mexico and 134 outside North American. (bit.ly/2e4as8e)
Vehicles affected are certain 2007-2013 Ram 2500 and 3500
pickups; 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs; and 2011-2014 Dodge
Charger Pursuits, the company said.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)