Fiat Chrysler tells recall regulators no public hearing needed

DETROIT, June 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a filing with U.S. safety regulators made public on Thursday said improvements it has made in how it recalls faulty vehicles make a July 2 public hearing unnecessary.

Some of those changes have been made in concert with officials from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The company's approach "obviates need for a hearing," FCA said in a filing with NHTSA.

NHTSA has scheduled a July 2 public hearing on how FCA handles safety recalls.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit and David Morgan in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)