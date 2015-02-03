版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 4日 星期三 00:04 BJT

Fiat Chrysler N. America 4th qtr revenue up 8.3 percent

DETROIT Feb 3 Sales for the North American unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles rose 8.3 percent in the fourth quarter as net income excluding special items rose 1.5 percent to $669 million, the company said on Tuesday.

Net income fell in the quarter to $669 million from $1.62 billion a year earlier, when the company had the benefit of $962 million related to the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets.

The parent company FCA Group last week reported earnings, saying it will turn a profit in all of its global regions this year.

FCA shares were up 2.3 percent at $13.81 per share on the New York Stock Exchange and its shares on the Milan index were also up 2.9 percent, at 12.07 euros. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐