Fiat Chrysler N. America 4th qtr revenue up 8.3 percent

DETROIT Feb 3 Sales for the North American unit
of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles rose 8.3 percent
in the fourth quarter as net income excluding special items rose
1.5 percent to $669 million, the company said on Tuesday.
Net income fell in the quarter to $669 million from $1.62
billion a year earlier, when the company had the benefit of $962
million related to the release of valuation allowances on
deferred tax assets.
The parent company FCA Group last week reported earnings,
saying it will turn a profit in all of its global regions this
year.
FCA shares were up 2.3 percent at $13.81 per share on the
New York Stock Exchange and its shares on the Milan index were
also up 2.9 percent, at 12.07 euros.
