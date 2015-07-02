UPDATE 1-Top U.S. regulator expects action on Fiat Chrysler over recalls

(Recasts with regulator's plans, adds details of hearing and
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, July 2 The top U.S. auto safety
regulator said on Thursday he will move quickly to take action
in response to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's
mishandling of recalls involving up to 11 million vehicles.
Mark Rosekind, who heads the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, said action could come by the end of July and
take the form of either a consent agreement with Fiat Chrysler
or unilateral enforcement action.
"There will be action," Rosekind told reporters after a
two-hour hearing that featured testimony from NHTSA staff,
safety advocates, victims' relatives and auto industry
representatives including a senior Fiat Chrysler executive.
"What you've heard here is that there's a pattern that's
been going on for some time," he said.
The automaker could face more than $700 million in fines and
be required to buy back or replace vehicles if regulators find
that it failed in its legal obligations. The recalls cover Jeep,
Dodge, Chrysler and Mitsubishi vehicles from model years dating
back to 1993.
Rosekind said the agency could also determine whether to
forward the case to the U.S. Justice Department for possible
criminal action.
After testimony in which NHTSA staff catalogued alleged
failures in 23 separate recalls, including what they termed
misleading behavior, a Fiat Chrysler executive acknowledged that
regulators had raised legitimate questions. He pledged to work
with the agency to improve the automaker's programs and
establish best practices.
"Recall execution is where we have fallen short," said Scott
Kunselman, FCA's senior vice president for vehicle safety and
regulatory compliance in North America. "We have learned from
our mistakes and missteps."
FCA had previously said the hearing was unnecessary.
Kunselman's pledge of cooperation could suggest the
automaker is open to a consent order, in which Fiat Chrysler and
NHTSA would agree on steps to improve recall performance for
vehicles including Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Liberty sport
utility vehicles. More than 50 people have died in fiery
collisions as a result of fuel tanks that can leak on impact.
NHTSA officials said Fiat Chrysler's recalls showed
widespread problems including failure to notify owners about
defects within legal deadlines, short supplies of replacement
parts and incomplete or misleading reports to regulators about
the progress of recalls.
"Problems with the information that Fiat Chrysler reports -
or in many cases, fails to report - to keep NHTSA apprised of
its recalls obstruct our ability to carry out our statutory
oversight responsibilities," said Jennifer Timian, who heads
defect investigations at NHTSA.
The day's most riveting testimony came from Unilever
employee Todd Anderson, whose 17-year-old son, Skyler, was
burned to death in a Jeep collision in November 2013, months
after Fiat Chrysler agreed to recall 1.5 million of the
vehicles.
"There is only one solution: a buy-back program that
destroys these vehicles. Destroying these vehicles now is better
than destroying lives later," Anderson told the hearing.
Regulators said on Thursday that the recall has been plagued
by a lack of parts to fix the problem and low completion rates.
Only 6 percent of recalled Grand Cherokees and 32 percent of
Liberty SUVs have been repaired, according to one NHTSA witness.
The automaker issued a lengthy statement hours before the
hearing, underscoring the role that regulators have played in
testing the remedy and determining that it provides an
incremental safety hitch for vehicles in low-to-moderate-speed
collisions. FCA also said NHTSA found the Jeep sport utility
vehicles have a safety performance similar to other makes in the
most severe crashes.
Days before the hearing, FCA took the unusual step of
telling about 65 Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango owners to stop
driving their sport utility vehicles because of an improperly
heated suspension component that can break, causing instability
and reduced braking power. Another 7,690 vehicles were subject
to the recall, including a handful in Canada.
The hearing also posed a test for NHTSA, which is taking a
more aggressive stance on automakers under new administrator
Rosekind, who took office in January. The watchdog has been
blasted by lawmakers and government auditors for long-running
internal weaknesses that they say prevented the agency from
moving quickly against deadly defects including faulty General
Motors Co ignition switches.
