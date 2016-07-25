Fiat Chrysler review shows US sales figures were inflated -Automotive News

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
DETROIT, July 25 An internal review that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles conducted from mid-2015 found that U.S. sales figures were inflated by 5,000 to 6,000 vehicles, partly amid pressure to keep the company's year-over-year monthly sales streak alive, the Automotive News reported Monday, citing two sources at FCA.
An FCA spokeswoman declined to comment on Monday.
A week ago, FCA confirmed that U.S. regulators were investigating claims of inflated sales. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.