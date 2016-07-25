版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日

Fiat Chrysler review shows US sales figures were inflated -Automotive News

DETROIT, July 25 An internal review that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles conducted from mid-2015 found that U.S. sales figures were inflated by 5,000 to 6,000 vehicles, partly amid pressure to keep the company's year-over-year monthly sales streak alive, the Automotive News reported Monday, citing two sources at FCA.

An FCA spokeswoman declined to comment on Monday.

A week ago, FCA confirmed that U.S. regulators were investigating claims of inflated sales. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

