UPDATE 3-Fiat Chrysler revamps U.S. sales reporting amid federal probes

July 26 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
said on Tuesday it had revised more than five years of
monthly U.S. vehicle sales figures to reflect a new reporting
method, amid an investigation by federal authorities into claims
of inflated sales figures.
FCA stopped short of admitting any wrongdoing and said it
was not correcting past sales reports, but adjusting its
internal practices to avoid miscalculations and better account
for sales.
The company has boasted for several years of carving out
year-over-year sales gains every month since April 2010, for a
75-month streak through June. But it said that winning streak
would have ended nearly three years ago under the reporting
methodology it is now adopting.
The maker of Jeep and Dodge vehicles said earlier this month
that it was cooperating with investigations by the U.S. Justice
Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The probes, including a criminal investigation, stem from
claims by some dealers that they were forced by Fiat Chrysler
officials to falsify sales reports.
In its statement on Tuesday, the company said monthly U.S.
sales reports in the past have had no impact on its reported
revenue or financial statements issued quarterly.
FCA, like other major U.S. automakers, books revenue when
vehicles are sold wholesale to dealers, not when sales are made
to retail customers.
"Annual sales volumes under the new methodology for each
year in the 2011-2016 period are within approximately 0.7
percent of the annual unit sales volumes previously reported,"
FCA's statement said.
One of the key changes is that the company will streamline
the way its reports "fleet" sales each month to be at time of
delivery from FCA. In the past, FCA says now, arbitrary
measurements of sales to some fleet customers were made, often
when a vehicle was being tailored after the factory sale to meet
customer specifications.
An internal review at Fiat Chrysler has found that its U.S.
sales figures were inflated by 5,000 to 6,000 vehicles,
Automotive News reported on Monday, citing company sources. The
report did not specify the time period.
U.S. 2015 FCA vehicle sales was restated to 2,257,641, up
0.6 percent from the figure initially reported.
FCA issued a table that shows its U.S. monthly auto sales
since 2011 under the new and former counting method. here
The table shows that in some months sales would have been
higher and in other months lower than they were initially
reported by FCA.
