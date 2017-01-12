FCA chief: Chances much better than 50 pct of hitting 2018 targets -source

| DETROIT
DETROIT Jan 11 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne told Wall
Street analysts on Wednesday that the company's chances of
hitting 2018 financial targets are "significantly greater than
50 percent."
The targets from FCA's five-year plan ending in 2018 were
initially set in 2014 and updated in January 2016. They include
136 billion euros ($143.94 billion) of revenue and adjusted net
profit of 4.7 billion euros to 5.5 billion euros.
FCA had no comment on the remarks made by Marchionne as
explained by the source.
($1 = 0.9448 euros)
