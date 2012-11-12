Union health trust demands Fiat pay $342 mln for Chrysler stake

BRIEF-Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
Nov 12 Italian automaker Fiat must pay at least $342 million for a 3.3 percent stake in automaker Chrysler Group LLC that is held by a union-related trust, the trust claimed in court documents filed on Monday.
The United Auto Workers healthcare trust said Fiat's offer of $139.7 million for the Chrysler stake was substantially below the fair market value, according to documents filed in Delaware's Court of Chancery.
Fiat sued the UAW trust in September for failing to sell the stake. As part of the 2009 agreement with the U.S. Treasury as Chrysler emerged from bankruptcy, Fiat is able to exercise call options to purchase portions of the stake held by the healthcare trust.
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
QUITO, Feb 20 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was within striking distance of winning the first round of Ecuador's presidential election on Monday, as the Andean country's electoral body counted ballots late into the night.