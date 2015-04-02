版本:
U.S. jury awards $150 million in Jeep fuel-tank fire trial

NEW YORK, April 2 A U.S. jury in Georgia on Thursday awarded $150 million to the family of a four-year old boy who sued Chrysler Group LLC for his 2012 death in a fiery crash involving a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a rear fuel tank.

Following a nearly two-week trial in Decatur County, Georgia, jurors said Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was liable for the death of Remington Walden, and failed to warn customers that the tank's position could increase the risk of fire in a rear-end crash.

Chrysler previously recalled 1.56 million Jeep SUVs with rear fuel tanks, although the 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee in which Walden was riding was not among them. (Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Chris Reese)

