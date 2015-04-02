U.S. jury awards $150 million in Jeep fuel-tank fire trial

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
NEW YORK, April 2 A U.S. jury in Georgia on Thursday awarded $150 million to the family of a four-year old boy who sued Chrysler Group LLC for his 2012 death in a fiery crash involving a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a rear fuel tank.
Following a nearly two-week trial in Decatur County, Georgia, jurors said Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was liable for the death of Remington Walden, and failed to warn customers that the tank's position could increase the risk of fire in a rear-end crash.
Chrysler previously recalled 1.56 million Jeep SUVs with rear fuel tanks, although the 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee in which Walden was riding was not among them. (Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Chris Reese)
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
BEIJING, Jan 23 China's Mobike said it has joined hands with manufacturing giant Foxconn to double the number of bikes it plans to make this year to 10 million, as the start-up seeks to become the dominant player in the country's nascent bike-sharing market.
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021