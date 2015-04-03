UPDATE 3-U.S. jury awards $150 million for Jeep fuel-tank fire death

(Adds comments from plaintiffs' lawyer, auto safety group)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, April 2 A U.S. jury in Georgia awarded
on Thursday $150 million to a family that sued Chrysler Group
LLC for the 2012 death of their 4-year-old in a crash involving
a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a rear fuel tank.
Following a nearly two-week trial in Decatur County,
Georgia, jurors said Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles, was liable for the death of Remington
Walden and failed to warn customers that the tank's position
could increase the risk of fire in a rear-end crash.
Fiat Chrysler spokesman Michael Palese said the company was
disappointed with the verdict and will consider appealing.
Chrysler previously recalled 1.56 million Jeep SUVs with
rear fuel tanks, although the 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee in which
Walden was riding was not among them.
The jury, which began deliberating Thursday afternoon, said
Chrysler acted with "reckless and wanton disregard" and ordered
it to pay 99 percent of the damages. The driver of the vehicle
that rear-ended the Grand Cherokee was responsible for the other
1 percent.
Walden was killed when the Jeep he was riding in was struck
from behind, rupturing the fuel tank and creating an "inferno,"
according to Jim Butler, a lawyer for the family. Had the fuel
tank been placed farther forward on the vehicle, he said, it
would have been better protected.
Butler said Thursday his clients were pleased with the
verdict.
Concerns over fuel-tank placement prompted Chrysler to
announce in 2013 that it would recall 1993-1998 Jeep Grand
Cherokees, along with the Jeep Libertys from model years
2002-2007. The company also said it would conduct a "customer
satisfaction campaign" for 1999-2004 Jeep Grand Cherokees.
The announcement came after Chrysler initially denied there
was a safety issue. The National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) has linked more than 50 deaths to the
fuel-tank issues.
Chrysler's lawyers said at trial that the fire did not cause
Walden's death and blamed the driver of the other vehicle. Fiat
Chrysler Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne, whose
pre-recorded testimony was played during trial, said that
regulators never found a defect in the 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee
and that there was no evidence the vehicle was dangerous.
Reuters viewed the proceedings on Courtroom View Network.
Clarence Ditlow of the Center for Auto Safety said in a
statement the verdict should prompt NHTSA to reopen its
investigation into Jeep fuel-tank fires.
