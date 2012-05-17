Fiat preference, saving shrs conversion effective May 21

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MILAN May 17 The conversion of preference and saving shares in auto maker Fiat and truck company Fiat Industrial into ordinary shares will be effective on May 21, the companies said on Thursday.
The conversion, first announced last October, is designed to simplify the capital structure of the two companies and, in the case of Fiat, make it easier for it to buy the 41.5 percent of Chrysler it does not already own.
The last day of trading for the two categories of shares, worth around 1.5 billion euros ($1.91 billion), will be on May 18, they said in separate statements, adding that only ordinary stock will remain listed after the mandatory conversion.
For Fiat the conversion ratio is 0.850 ordinary shares per preference share and 0.875 ordinary shares per savings share. For Fiat Industrial, the ratio is 0.700 ordinary shares per preference share and 0.725 ordinary shares per saving share.
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.