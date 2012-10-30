Fiat Q3 trading profit beats forecasts; no new targets

MILAN Oct 30 Italian automaker Fiat's
third-quarter trading profit beat forecasts on Tuesday as a jump
in sales at its U.S. arm Chrysler offset a growing loss in
Europe, where the car market weakened further.
Fiat said its trading profit rose to 951 million euros
($1.23 billion), above analysts' forecast of 910 million euros.
Net debt was 6.7 billion against a consensus forecast of 6.5
billion euros. Its trading loss in Europe was 238 million euros,
double from a year ago.
Fiat, under pressure in Italy to give an update on its
business and investment plan, did not release new financial
targets for 2013 and 2014 as it had indicated it would do on
July 31.
Italy's biggest manufacturing company said it expected weak
trading conditions in Europe to continue through at least part
of 2014 and said its net debt would fall to around 6.5 billion
euros by year end.