Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
By Jennifer Clark
MILAN May 4 The Agnelli family's investment company Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat-Chrysler , named a former Goldman Sachs banker as its new chief operating officer on Friday as it pushes ahead with plans to overhaul its 6.8 billion-euro ($8.9 billion) investment portfolio.
The company said it has appointed Shahriar Tadjbakhsh as chief operating officer, to take charge of its efforts to streamline its investment portfolio and concentrate on companies with a global reach.
Tadjbakhsh will work with Exor's chief executive and chairman John Elkann, heir to the Agnelli family's automotive holdings.
Exor's focus on international development is also reflected in a move to propose Jay Y. Lee, Samsung Electronics' chief operating officer and president, and Mina Gerowin, a partner at Paulson Europe LLP, to its board as independent directors.
Tadjbakhsh joins Exor, based in Turin, from Goldman Sachs in Japan, where he was chief operating officer for investment banking. Prior to his posting in Japan, he worked with Goldman in New York from 1996, before moving to Paris.
A U.S. citizen of Iranian origin, Tadjbahsh worked as a laywer at Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton in New York and Paris prior to joining Goldman Sachs.
Exor holds 30.4 percent of capital goods group Fiat Industrial, 15 percent of certification company SGS , 30.5 percent of carmaker Fiat (which controls Chrysler) and 69.5 percent of Cushman & Wakefield, a real estate company.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.