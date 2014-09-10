Fiat Chrysler CEO says no plan to fold Ferrari into FCA

MARANELLO, Italy Sept 10 Fiat Chrysler
CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday there was no plan to
fold Ferrari into the group following the resignation of the
group's sports car maker long-serving chairman Luca Cordero di
Montezemolo.
"There is no intention at all to integrate Ferrari into the
rest of Fiat Chrysler... The success of Ferrari is mainly due to
its unique brand," Marchionne told reporters at a joint press
conference with Montezemolo.
Montezemolo is quitting the Italian sports car maker to be
replaced by Marchionne, after the two auto industry heavyweights
clashed over strategy and the Formula One team's poor results.
Montezemolo will formally step down on Oct. 13.
