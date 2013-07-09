Fiat CEO says ready to meet Fiom labour union chief

Atessa, ITALY, July 9 Italian carmaker Fiat
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday he
would meet the head of the Fiom labor union, possibly ending an
unpopular rift with the union over the company's 2011 labor
contract.
"We are more than happy to meet Fiom, but taking as a
starting point the fact that previously-approved labor
agreements cannot be called into question," said Marchionne.
Fiat, which employs about 86,000 workers in Italy, has been
locked in a long-running dispute with Fiom over the carmaker's
decision to ask workers for more flexible conditions to reduce
absenteeism and boost productivity.
Fiat asked workers to accept changes in the one-size-fits
all national contract in exchange for making investments in its
Italian factories.
Most of Fiat's workforce voted in favor of the changes, but
Fiom did not, saying that the new contract violates workers'
rights.