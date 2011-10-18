UPDATE 1-Fitch cuts Fiat rating on short-term Chrysler worries

(Adds background)

MILAN, Oct 18 Fitch Ratings cut its credit rating on Fiat , citing short-term risks from the Italian carmaker's takeover of U.S peer Chrysler and its reliance on its home market and Brazil.

Fitch cut Fiat ratings one notch to BB from BB+. The ratings cut also reflected Fiat's small presence in fast-growing markets like China, India and Russia.

"The current ratings are based on Fiat's standalone credit profile but incorporate heightened short-term risks for Fiat from its combination with Chrysler in an increasingly challenging environment for the group," Fitch said on Tuesday.

Fiat, which has run Chrysler since a 2009 bailout deal with the U.S. government, owns 53.5 percent of the U.S. carmaker and was due to raise its stake to 58.5 percent at the year-end.

While Fiat could benefit from the greater geographic exposure Chrysler provides and from its product range, integration raised the likelihood of mutual support should one of the partners run into financial difficulty, Fitch said.

Chief executive Sergio Marchionne, who has made Fiat one of Europe's top turnaround stories, wants to make it a major global player through a revamped Chrysler.

In Brazil, its top growth market, Fiat faced challenges to its dominant position from new entrants while growth of the market is expected to fall going forward, Fitch said.

In September, Moody's cut Fiat's credit rating to reflect its closer ties with Chrysler and the increased risk of a loss of market share in Europe and greater competition in Brazil. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Dan Lalor)