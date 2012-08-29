Fiat to halt production at Pomigliano in Sept, Oct

MILAN Aug 29 Italian carmaker Fiat
said on Wednesday it will halt production at its Pomigliano
plant for two weeks this fall because of weak car demand, as
Europe's mass-market car makers take steps to cope with five
years of declining car sales.
Fiat will place workers at Pomigliano, where it makes the
tiny Panda compact, on a temporary layoff scheme from September
24 to 28, and from October 1 to 5, a spokesman said on
Wednesday.
Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne's pledge to update
the market on the automaker's investment plans on October 30 has
unions concerned that the company may be preparing to postpone
investment or even shut a plant.
While Fiat's Chrysler business in the United States is
profitable, Fiat is losing money in Europe like most other
mass-market manufacturers.