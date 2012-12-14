版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五

Fiat in talks on possible capital increase - paper

MILAN Dec 14 Italian carmaker Fiat is in talks with four banks about a possible 1-2 billion euro ($1.3-$2.6 billion) capital increase next year to buy the 41.5 percent of Chrysler it does not already own, Il Messaggero reported on Friday without citing sources.

Fiat declined to comment on the report.

