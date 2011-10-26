Chrysler to drive Fiat Q3 profit, questions on strategy

* Fiat-Chrysler Q3 trading profit seen at 705 mln euros

* Chrysler shines, Fiat Group Autos decline

* Questions on strategy in weak Europe, Asia

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Oct 27 A strong showing by U.S. unit Chrysler will likely offset weak European sales and drive Fiat's profit higher in the third quarter while raising questions about CEO Sergio Marchionne's strategy for the lopsided auto group.

Consensus forecasts distributed by Fiat show a trading profit for the quarter at 705 million euros ($980 million)compared with 525 million euros in the previous three months, with Chrysler contributing 440 million -- 62 percent of the total.

The Italian carmaker took over management of Chrysler under a 2009 bailout deal with the U.S. government, and now has a 53.5 percent stake in the No. 3 U.S. automaker -- set to rise to 58.5 percent by year-end.

The trading profit at Fiat Group Automobiles, excluding the luxury Ferrari and Maserati brands, is seen falling to 120 million euros, compared with 187 million in the second quarter.

Besides seasonal factors, the figures reflect a lack of new models and declining sales for Fiat in Europe -- where it recorded a 12 percent decline in the first nine months of the year, compared with a 7.9 percent rise for Volkswagen AG.

It is also seeing its market share decline in Italy, where sales are at their lowest in 30 years and all of its five car factories lose money.

Highlighting growing strains in Europe, France's PSA Peugeot Citroen warned on Wednesday its core car-making business would barely make a profit this year, and said it planned to cut 6,000 jobs to slash costs.

Thursday's results will for the first time consolidate Chrysler for a full quarter. Over the summer, Marchionne put in place a joint management team for the two companies -- with a merger as the end goal.

DOWNTURN OVERSHADOWS AMBITIOUS PLAN

Analysts say the growing integration with Chrysler is helping Fiat diversify its sources of profit -- the U.S. and Brazilian markets are now the main contributors to group earnings, but some see risks attached to the Italian-Canadian CEO's grand plans.

The combined group targets around 100 billion euros in combined revenues by 2014 -- almost double the 58 billion euros forecast for end 2011.

"The company is embarked on a highly ambitious strategy of growth and integration with Chrysler from a position of relative weakness in European auto operations," said Citigroup analysts in a recent report.

"(The stock) is likely to remain more of a two-way pull between transformational hope riding on association with newly consolidated Chrysler and the fear of a significant reduction in auto sales in a more difficult economic environment."

Fiat's shares have lost 36 percent of their value in the past three months, partly because of a sell-off in Italian assets due to the spreading debt crisis and partly because of fears of a downturn that could also hit its Brazilian market. European sales are not expected to recover in 2012.

As a result of the worsening economic climate, Marchionne has delayed product launches in Italy -- to the ire of local unions -- and seemingly postponed deciding whether to buy or float in an IPO the 41.5 percent of Chrysler that is owned by the U.S. union trust fund VEBA.

Marchionne also faces questions over his strategy for growth markets in Asia, including a possible alliance in a region where Fiat does not have a real presence and is lagging competitors.

Volkswagen and Daimler also publish third-quarter results on Thursday.

($1 = 0.719 Euros)