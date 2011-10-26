Chrysler to drive Fiat Q3 profit, questions on strategy

* Fiat-Chrysler Q3 trading profit seen at 705 mln euros
* Chrysler shines, Fiat Group Autos decline
* Questions on strategy in weak Europe, Asia
By Silvia Aloisi
MILAN, Oct 27 A strong showing by U.S. unit
Chrysler will likely offset weak European sales and drive Fiat's
profit higher in the third quarter while raising
questions about CEO Sergio Marchionne's strategy for the
lopsided auto group.
Consensus forecasts distributed by Fiat show a trading
profit for the quarter at 705 million euros ($980
million)compared with 525 million euros in the previous three
months, with Chrysler contributing 440 million -- 62 percent of
the total.
The Italian carmaker took over management of Chrysler under
a 2009 bailout deal with the U.S. government, and now has a 53.5
percent stake in the No. 3 U.S. automaker -- set to rise to 58.5
percent by year-end.
The trading profit at Fiat Group Automobiles, excluding the
luxury Ferrari and Maserati brands, is seen falling to 120
million euros, compared with 187 million in the second quarter.
Besides seasonal factors, the figures reflect a lack of new
models and declining sales for Fiat in Europe -- where it
recorded a 12 percent decline in the first nine months of the
year, compared with a 7.9 percent rise for Volkswagen AG.
It is also seeing its market share decline in Italy, where
sales are at their lowest in 30 years and all of its five car
factories lose money.
Highlighting growing strains in Europe, France's PSA Peugeot
Citroen warned on Wednesday its core car-making
business would barely make a profit this year, and said it
planned to cut 6,000 jobs to slash costs.
Thursday's results will for the first time consolidate
Chrysler for a full quarter. Over the summer, Marchionne put in
place a joint management team for the two companies -- with a
merger as the end goal.
DOWNTURN OVERSHADOWS AMBITIOUS PLAN
Analysts say the growing integration with Chrysler is
helping Fiat diversify its sources of profit -- the U.S. and
Brazilian markets are now the main contributors to group
earnings, but some see risks attached to the Italian-Canadian
CEO's grand plans.
The combined group targets around 100 billion euros in
combined revenues by 2014 -- almost double the 58 billion euros
forecast for end 2011.
"The company is embarked on a highly ambitious strategy of
growth and integration with Chrysler from a position of relative
weakness in European auto operations," said Citigroup analysts
in a recent report.
"(The stock) is likely to remain more of a two-way pull
between transformational hope riding on association with newly
consolidated Chrysler and the fear of a significant reduction in
auto sales in a more difficult economic environment."
Fiat's shares have lost 36 percent of their value in the
past three months, partly because of a sell-off in Italian
assets due to the spreading debt crisis and partly because of
fears of a downturn that could also hit its Brazilian market.
European sales are not expected to recover in 2012.
As a result of the worsening economic climate, Marchionne
has delayed product launches in Italy -- to the ire of local
unions -- and seemingly postponed deciding whether to buy or
float in an IPO the 41.5 percent of Chrysler that is owned by
the U.S. union trust fund VEBA.
Marchionne also faces questions over his strategy for growth
markets in Asia, including a possible alliance in a region where
Fiat does not have a real presence and is lagging competitors.
Volkswagen and Daimler also publish third-quarter results on
Thursday.
($1 = 0.719 Euros)
