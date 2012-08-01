UPDATE 1-Fiat says can't give clues on investments due to downturn

TURIN, Italy Aug 1 Fiat said on
Wednesday it could not give indications on future investments
because of the international economic downturn and a slump in
the European car market.
Fiat, which also runs Chrysler, said in a statement after
meeting unions in Turin it would provide information on products
and plants with its third quarter results in October.
The statement came a day after Fiat reported a second
quarter trading profit of 1 billion euros, bolstered by soaring
sales at its U.S. unit Chrysler.
Excluding Chrysler, Fiat posted a 246 million euros loss -
underlining how tables have turned since Fiat rescued Chrysler
after the U.S. company's 2009 bankruptcy.
In Europe, where mass-market automakers are waging a
bruising battle with plummeting sales and shrinking margins,
Fiat's trading loss narrowed to 138 million euros from a loss of
207 million euros in the first quarter.
Highlighting the crisis in Italy, Fiat's home market,
overall car sales there fell 21.4 percent in July, data showed
on Wednesday, and Fiat sales suffered a similar decline. Car
registrations also dropped in Spain and France.
"The international economic crisis and the difficulties in
the European car market do not allow us to give indications on
future investments for the time being," Fiat said in its
statement.
It said that despite the crisis, investment at its
Grugliasco plant in Italy had already started, with the Maserati
Quattroporte prototype already in production there for launch at
the end of this year. It also confirmed that preparatory work to
produce a new Alfa Romeo model -- the 4C - at its factory in
Modena was under way.
But the statement made no mention of plans for Mirafiori,
Fiat's historic hub near Turin, where Fiat had announced plans
to build a Jeep-branded SUV and an Alfa SUV. It also did not
refer to the Giulia sedan, the new Alfa to be launched in 2014
and a crucial project for the Fiat-Chrysler partnership.