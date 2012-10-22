Fiat Industrial postpones board meeting to Oct. 31

MILAN Oct 22 Italian truck and construction equipment maker Fiat Industrial said on Monday it had delayed its board meeting by one day to Oct. 31.

The move means the meeting will not overlap with carmaker Fiat's eagerly-awaited board meeting on Oct. 30.

The combined Fiat-Chrysler group, which now makes more than two thirds of its profits in the United States, is expected to give an update of its business plan with its third-quarter results. [ID :nL5E8LJEM4]