Fiat Industrial postpones board meeting to Oct. 31

UPDATE 1-Daimler to recall one million Mercedes globally after 51 fires
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
MILAN Oct 22 Italian truck and construction equipment maker Fiat Industrial said on Monday it had delayed its board meeting by one day to Oct. 31.
The move means the meeting will not overlap with carmaker Fiat's eagerly-awaited board meeting on Oct. 30.
The combined Fiat-Chrysler group, which now makes more than two thirds of its profits in the United States, is expected to give an update of its business plan with its third-quarter results. [ID :nL5E8LJEM4]
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
WASHINGTON, March 3 Mexico-based homebuilder Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV has agreed to settle charges it reported fake sales to boost revenues in what U.S. authorities said on Friday was a $3.3 billion accounting fraud.