UPDATE 1-Fiat Industrial impresses with 2012 profit forecast

* Sees 2012 trading profit at 1.9-2.1 bln euros, above
forecasts
* Q4 trading profit 395 mln eur, net profit 144 mln eur
* Shares up 3.5 percent
MILAN, Feb 1 Italian truck and tractor
maker Fiat Industrial said on Wednesday it was aiming
for a trading profit this year of between 1.9 and 2.1 billion
euros, beating analysts' forecasts and fuelling a 3.5 percent
rise in its share price.
"After (tractor and construction equipment unit) CNH Global's
numbers yesterday, the fear was that the 2012 forecasts
could be below consensus," said an analyst, referring to a
trading profit for CNH below the broker's forecasts.
The company also said its 2012 net profit would be 900
million euros, well above the average forecast of 730 million
euros given by 23 analysts polled by the company.
The bullish forecasts were based on assumptions of "the
group's performance to date and our expectations of continuing
strong trading conditions across all sectors," Fiat Industrial
said in a statement.
Truck markets are not suffering from sales declines in the
same way that car markets are.
Revenues at Fiat Industrial's Iveco truck unit rose 9.9
percent in the fourth quarter.
Fourth-quarter trading profit was 395 million euros and net
profit was 144 million euros, both below analysts' forecasts.
For the full year, Fiat Industrial had revenue of 24.28
billion euros. Net industrial debt stood at 1.2 billion with
available liquidity at 1.6 billion euros.