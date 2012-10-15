REFILE-Fiat Industrial shares fall after CNH rejects merger terms

MILAN Oct 15 Shares in Italy's Fiat Industrial
fell on Monday after its U.S. unit CNH said it
rejected the terms of a proposed merger between the two
companies.
The Italian truck and construction equipment maker, spun off
from automaker Fiat in 2011, was seeking a merger with
its 88 percent-owned tractor subsidiary to compete more
effectively with heavy equipment maker Caterpillar and
other peers in both scale and investor appeal.
Fiat Industrial had aimed to win approval from the U.S. farm
equipment maker's board on Oct. 30 and complete the merger this
year.
At 0715 GMT Fiat Industrial's shares were down 0.9 percent
at 7.78 euros while the automotive sector index was rising 0.69
percent.