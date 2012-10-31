Fiat Industrial sees CNH merger as more expensive than planned

MILAN Oct 31 Italian truck and tractor maker
Fiat Industrial Chairman Sergio Marchionne said on
Wednesday he sees an all-paper share swap merger with its CNH
as being more expensive than planned.
The company, which was spun off from Fiat in 2011,
is continuing merger talks with CNH, Marchionne told analysts on
a conference call.
The plan, which aims to make the combined group's stock more
attractive to investors, was rejected by a committee of advisors
to the CNH board in mid-October.
"A new offer will be more expensive than the one we've
made," said Marchionne on the conference call. "We're in
discussions...I remain committed to bringing these businesses
together."
Fiat Industrial wants to buy the 12 percent stake in CNH it
does not already own through an all-paper share swap.
Fiat Industrial said it has asked for a meeting with CNH's
advisory committee, without specifying when it would take place.