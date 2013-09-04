版本:
Fiat to start investments at Mirafiori plant immediately

MILAN, Sept 4 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Wednesday it would start investments at its plant at Mirafiori in Turin immediately so as to ensure the plant's future.

In a statement following a meeting with trade unions, Fiat said it would ask for an extension of the special temporary lay-off scheme being used for employees at Mirafiori.
