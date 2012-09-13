Fiat says Italy investment plans need constant review

MILAN, Sept 13 Italian carmaker Fiat SpA
said on Thursday the group's product portfolio and
investments in Italy needed to be the object of constant review
to bring them into line with changing market trends.
"The European car market is in serious crisis and the
Italian market has collapsed to 1970s levels. It is therefore
impossible to refer to a project that was born two and a half
years ago," Fiat said in a statement.
Fiat, led by Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, issued the
statement after politicians and trade unionists expressed
concern for Fiat's domestic investment plans, originally
launched under the banner "Fabbrica Italia".
But in October last year, Fiat said it would no longer use
that term because it had become interpreted as "an absolute
commitment of the company".
Fabbrica Italia when first introduced in 2010 envisaged
investments of around 20 billion euros ($25.8 billion).
Fiat, which controls U.S. carmaker Chrysler, is feeling the
pinch of recession and austerity measures that have prompted
consumers to delay new car purchases.
As the industry struggles with weak demand and excess
capacity, concern has been voiced that the group could decide to
close factories.
On Wednesday union sources told Reuters Fiat aimed to avoid
plant closures in its home market by putting factories on
short-time working through the autumn.