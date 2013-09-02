Fiat wants clear labour rules in order to stay in Italy

UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
MILAN, Sept 2 Italian carmaker Fiat moved on Monday to end a long running dispute with Italy's largest trade union, while at the same time adding that clearer labour rules are a prerequisite for it to keep making cars in Italy.
Fiat has been locked in a dispute with the Cgil union since 2010, when it rolled out investments at some of its Italian factories in exchange for concessions from labour unions on more flexible work conditions.
Cgil's metalworkers' branch Fiom did not support the new contract, and Fiat barred it from some of its factories. Fiom mounted a successful legal challenge to Fiat's decision, culminating in a constitutional court ruling in July that ordered the automaker to reinstate the union on the factory floor.
In a statement, Fiat said the Fiom union could return to its factories in compliance with the court ruling.
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
VALLETTA, April 8 European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations.
RIYADH, April 8 Saudi Arabia announced plans on Saturday to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park.