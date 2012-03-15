UPDATE 1-Fiat meets Monti amid Italy investment concerns

* Fiat to invest 2.5 billion euros in Italy
ROME, March 15 Italian carmaker Fiat's top
executives will discuss the company's future investment
plans in Italy with Prime Minister Mario Monti tomorrow, amid
concerns in Italy that the weak car market could force Fiat to
close another Italian factory.
Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne and Chairman John Elkann will
meet Labour Minister Elsa Fornero and Industry Minister Corrado
Passera after their meeting with Monti, Fornero told the Senate
on Thursday.
The Fiat executives will reiterate the company's plans to
spend 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) on revamping its plants
in Italy, a company spokesman said.
One billion euros is being invested in a plant outside
Naples where its compact Panda is being manufactured. In Turin,
the company plans to spend 1.5 billion euros at its Mirafiori
and Grugliasco plants, where it will manufacture a small Alfa
Romeo SUV, a Fiat, and two Maserati models.
Declining sales in Italy and in Europe have caused volume
carmakers like Fiat, which loses money on its mass market brands
in Europe, to cut costs. The company closed a factory in Sicily
last year. It pledged last year to spend 20 billion euros in
Italy to 2014 with its sister company Fiat Industrial.
Minister Fornero said on Thursday Fiat's management had
assured the government the company was committed to its current
industrial plan.
It will be Monti's first official meeting with Marchionne
and Elkann. The Prime Minister is well acquainted with Fiat,
since he served on its board from 1988 to 1993 and is a friend
of the Agnelli family, Fiat's controlling shareholder. He
attended John Elkann's wedding in 2004.
It is likely the meeting will also focus on Monti's plan to
reform Italy's labor rules, which should be finalized next week.
The planned changes would alter Italy's unemployment insurance
from 2017, Corriere della Sera reported on Thursday.
Fiat, which controls US automaker Chrysler, has taken steps
to make sure it has enough cash to ride out weak market
conditions. But its frugality has made it unpopular in Italy
with unions, suppliers, and dealers who depend on new models for
their livelihood.
To save cash and survive in its withering domestic market,
Fiat has cut new model releases in 2012 from a planned 10 to
six. New models from Alfa Romeo won't come until 2013, and its
top selling Punto upgrade is on hold until 2014.
The dearth of new investment has fed concerns that the
company aims to reduce its footprint in Italy in favor of the US
and Latin American markets, where it makes a profit.
Marchionne said in an interview last month that Fiat could
shut down two plants in Italy if plans to export cars to the US
fail, adding fuel to its critics.
The company said on March 5 it had no plan to close down any
of its five car plants in Italy.
Fiat will make an announcement on its plans for Alfa Romeo
models soon.