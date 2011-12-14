UPDATE 1-Italy to have important role for Fiat

* Italy to continue to have important role for Fiat-CEO

* Marchionne sees no magical solution to euro crisis

* Upbeat on Italy overcoming crisis

POMIGLIANO, Italy, Dec 14 Italy will continue to play an important role in the plans of carmaker Fiat SpA, the group's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday, amid concerns it could be tempted to move some production abroad.

Fiat, which also owns more than 50 percent of U.S. group Chrysler, has five money-losing plants in Italy.

"Italy will continue to have a very important role of global coordination for the group," Marchionne said on the sidelines of a presentation of the group's new Panda model.

Trade unions have expressed concern that Fiat could move its operations away from Italy.

On Tuesday Fiat unions signed a new labour agreement aimed at boosting productivity and reducing absenteeism at the carmaker's loss-making domestic plants.

Marchionne, who is also head of Chrysler, has made union support for the labour deals a condition for launching 20 billion euros ($26 billion) of investments in Italy.

The Fiat head also confirmed a newspaper interview in which he was quoted saying he expects Chrysler's operating profit in 2012 to reach $3 billion.

Asked about Europe's sovereign debt crisis, Marchionne said he believed there was no easy solution but he remained upbeat on Italy's ability to overcome the crisis.

"There is no magical solution (in Europe) but what we need is for the commitment of all the European countries to converge," he said.

A European summit deal last week to strengthen budget discipline in the euro zone has so far failed to restore financial market confidence.