2014年 9月 11日

Jeep CEO says on track to sell 1 mln Jeeps this year

BALOCCO, Itay Spet 11 Fiat Chrysler's Jeep brand is on track to sell 1 million vehicles in 2014, its CEO Mike Manley said on Thursday.

Manley was speaking to reporters during an event in Balocco, Italy. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, writing by Danilo Masoni)
