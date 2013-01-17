Fiat-Chrysler CEO sees annual output of 100,000-200,000 Jeeps in China

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Jan 17 The chief executive of Fiat-Chrysler said on Thursday it expected annual production of 100,000-200,000 Jeeps in China after announcing a partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd earlier this week.
Sergio Marchionne, speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Milan, told reporters production could start in 18 months time.
"We expect production of around 100,000-200,000 Jeeps per year," Marchionne said. "Production could potentially start in 18 months."
Chrysler Group LLC, which is controlled by Italy's Fiat, said on Tuesday it had agreed to make Jeeps in China with Guangzhou Automobile Group in a move to catch up with rivals in the world's biggest car market.
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.