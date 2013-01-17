Fiat-Chrysler CEO sees annual output of 100,000-200,000 Jeeps in China

MILAN Jan 17 The chief executive of Fiat-Chrysler said on Thursday it expected annual production of 100,000-200,000 Jeeps in China after announcing a partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd earlier this week.

Sergio Marchionne, speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Milan, told reporters production could start in 18 months time.

"We expect production of around 100,000-200,000 Jeeps per year," Marchionne said. "Production could potentially start in 18 months."

Chrysler Group LLC, which is controlled by Italy's Fiat, said on Tuesday it had agreed to make Jeeps in China with Guangzhou Automobile Group in a move to catch up with rivals in the world's biggest car market.