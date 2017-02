TURIN, Italy Oct 19 The chief executive of Italian car maker Fiat and of its U.S. affiliate Chrysler ruled out on Wednesday reviewing the group's 2012 targets.

Sergio Marchionne told reporters he did not think a review of 2012 targets would be necessary in answer to a question.

Fiat started consolidating Chrysler in its results in June.

Marchionne said it no longer made sense to talk of Fiat without including Chrysler.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Gianni Montani)