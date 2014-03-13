Fiat-Chrysler CEO expects higher Q1 trading profit - report

MILAN, March 13 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
should post a higher first-quarter trading profit than
a year ago, Italian news agency Radiocor cited the carmaker's
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne as saying on Thursday.
"Early indications are that trading profit in the first
quarter of this year should be higher than that of last year,"
Marchionne was quoted as saying on the sidelines of a conference
in Geneva.
Marchionne said the U.S. car market continued to perform
well.
"January and February went well and March too should be a
good month," Marchionne said, according to Radiocor.
FCA was set up after Fiat took full control of U.S. Chrysler
in January in a $4.35 billion deal to create the world's
seventh-largest auto group.
"The Brazilian market is irregular but this is because of
uncertainty tied to the elections, the economic cycle and
Brazilian currency trends," he was reported as saying.
The group recently cut its 2014 profit forecast after an
80-percent slump in Latin American core earnings in the final
quarter of 2013.
A Fiat spokesman could not confirm Marchionne's comments.