Fiat CEO hopes IPO process will give clear valuation of Chrysler

L'AQUILA, Italy Oct 3 Fiat and Chrysler
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday he hopes the
process of selling shares on the New York Stock exchange will
give a clear valuation of Chrysler's worth.
Chrysler, 58.5 percent-owned by Fiat, filed paperwork last
week for a flotation of shares held by the United Auto Workers,
which owns the rest of Chrysler through its retirees' healthcare
trust.
Fiat has offered to buy the health care trust's stake, but
the two sides disagree over the value of Chrysler. The sale
process could help establish the U.S. automaker's worth, said
Marchionne.
"One of the things I hope is that it will become very clear
exactly what the markets think Chrysler is worth, which is the
only real reference point," Marchionne said to journalists.
"There's a pretty clear process that leads to the IPO, and
it places clear road markers that can be recognised by both
sides."