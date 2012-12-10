Maserati sees sales of at least 13,000 new Quattroporte model in 2013

NICE Dec 10 Fiat's luxury brand
Maserati targets sales of at least 13,000 of its new four-door
Quattroporte sedan in 2013, compared to a total of about 4,700
Maseratis in the first three quarters of 2012, Maserati brand
CEO Harald Wester said on Monday.
The Fiat-owned Maserati's Quattroporte is the second car
built from a shared car body to be launched by Fiat since the
start of its 2009 partnership with Chrysler.
The launch is being watched by both enthusiasts and
investors alike to see how well Fiat executes its ambitious plan
to leverage Chrysler's market access and shared technology to
build up the Maserati brand in the United States.
The sleekly-styled new sedan is built on a Chrysler
300-derived chassis, and is powered by an engine designed and
manufactured in Italy by Maserati's sister brand Ferrari. The
Quattroporte is built at a new Turin factory refurbished by Fiat
at a cost of around 1 billion euros.