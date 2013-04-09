版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 9日 星期二

Fiat says investment in Melfi plant equally divided with Chrysler

TURIN, April 9 Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday that the investment to build Jeeps at its Melfi plant is shared with U.S. unit Chrysler.

"The investments forecast for Melfi of over a billion euros will be equally divided between Fiat and Chrysler," Marchionne said at a shareholders' meeting.

Fiat owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler.

