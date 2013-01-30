Fiat will discuss investments at Mirafiori factory in coming months- union

MILAN Jan 30 Italian carmaker Fiat
will discuss long-delayed investments at its giant Mirafiori
factory in the coming months, said CISL union leader Raffaele
Bonanni after a meeting with Fiat management on Wednesday.
"We will discuss investments at Mirafiori in the coming
months, hoping in the meantime that the car market starts to
recover," Bonanni told journalists after the meeting.
The factory can build up to 300,000 cars per year and
employs 5,000 workers. But recently it has only been running a
few days per month. Italian car sales have fallen to levels not
seen in thirty years as the country is gripped by recession.
Union sources told Reuters last week that the car maker
plans to build Maserati- and Alfa Romeo-brand sports utility
vehicles at Mirafiori.
Earlier on Wednesday Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne
said he was not ready to announce the company's investment
program for Mirafiori yet.
Union leader Roberto di Maulo of FISMIC, who also took part
in the meeting, said that the announcement would be made in the
first half of this year.