Fiat CEO says disagrees with Moody's downgrade

BRUSSELS Oct 10 Fiat's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said he disagreed with Moody's decision on Wednesday to downgrade the Italian carmaker rating by one-notch to Ba3.

"The decision was expected by I don't share it," Marchionne told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

The U.S. rating agency cut its credit rating on Fiat to Ba3 with negative outlook on Wednesday, citing the carmaker's reliance on its declining home market. [ID:nL6E8LA2HK}

Moody's said it would consider further downgrading Fiat if standalone net industrial cash flow were to exceed a negative 2 billion euros in 2012 and not improve in 2013.

