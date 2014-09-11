版本:
Fiat CEO sticks to 2014 guidance

BALOCCO, Italy Sept 11 Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday he saw no reason to review the carmaker's 2014 financial guidance.

Marchionne was speaking to reporters during an event in Balocco, Italy. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Oleg Vukmanovi)
