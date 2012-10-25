Fiat to halt production at Italian plant end-Nov

MILAN Oct 25 Italian carmaker Fiat plans to halt production for two weeks from Nov. 26 at its southern Italian plant of Pomigliano, placing more than 2,000 workers on a temporary layoff scheme, a union official told Reuters on Thursday.

Production at the plant will stop until Dec. 9, said Ferdinando Uliano, national secretary for the car sector at the Fim-CISL union.

"We have received information about this," he said.

A company source confirmed the temporary stoppage.